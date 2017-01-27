Chocolate Walk benefits more than just sweet tooths

What could be more fun than shopping and chocolate?

Historic Newburgh wants you to bring your sweetheart or just your sweet tooth to join in on the first annual Chocolate Walk.

The event will run from Feb. 3-5 and benefits the Newburgh Food Pantry.

If you stop in a participating retailer, a $10 donation will get you a Chocolate Walk bag along with a guide listing all participating businesses.

At each of those locations, a sweet treat is waiting just for those on the Chocolate Walk.

