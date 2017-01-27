Aces Full-court Press: Head Coach Marty Simmons - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Aces Full-court Press: Head Coach Marty Simmons

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(UE Athletics) (UE Athletics)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Evansville Men's come into this weekend on a six game losing streak.

Aces' head coach Marty Simmons talks about what his team has to do to put an end to the current losing skid.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly