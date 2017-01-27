Aces Full-court Press: Sr. guard Christian Benzon - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Aces Full-court Press: Sr. guard Christian Benzon

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(UE Athletics) (UE Athletics)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

On Sunday, the Aces will look to put an end to its current losing streak, when they take on Illinois State (17-4) at the Ford Center, with tipoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly