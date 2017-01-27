Traffic Alert: Twin bridge lane restrictions

We have a traffic alert for drivers on the Henderson Twin Bridges.

Kentucky Highway Department Officials say southbound traffic will be restricted to one lane on Monday for guardrail upgrades.

The work will be done from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Tuesday, crews will work on the northbound side.

This is part of a guardrail installation project in Henderson County.

Crews will also be upgrading guardrails on Highway 60 at Canoe Creek, Highway 41 Alternate at the Highway 41-Highway 60 Cloverleaf, and the Kentucky 425 Bypass near I-69.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.