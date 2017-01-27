Small scabies outbreak at USI confirmed

USI officials recently confirmed a small outbreak of scabies on campus.

Students say they got an email a few days ago from USI telling them about the outbreak and how to stay safe.

So far, health officials have only confirmed a few cases of scabies on campus. There is no word on how they got there.

Scabies is a skin infestation caused by mites.

On Friday, representatives from USI sent out a press release detailing the steps they're taking to slow the spread of scabies at USI.

They say the people infected have been or are currently being treated. They're also working to identify people who have had contact with those infected and are telling people to head to the university health center if they think they've been infected.

"At first, I was a little nervous about it but, I mean, there's outbreaks that happen every year," said Zachary Rice, a USI sophomore. "It's just one of those things that you just trust that the janitors and everybody keeps everything clean."

That's exactly what officials at USI says they are doing.

Officials say any related on-campus living or common spaces have been, or are being thoroughly cleaned.

