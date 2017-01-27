Police: Henderson man pawned stolen items

A Henderson man is in jail on burglary and weapons charges.

Police say 28-year-old Antonio Gant is accused of stealing a television and a gun during a home burglary.

Officers say they found the TV at one pawn shop, and the gun at another pawn shop in Henderson.

Police say he has a previous felony conviction out of Nevada.

Gant is charged with burglary and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

