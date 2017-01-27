Police: Henderson man pawned stolen items

Your weekend plans could be in jeopardy after large amounts of rain caused flooding in some Tri-State areas.More >>
Your weekend plans could be in jeopardy after large amounts of rain caused flooding in some Tri-State areas.More >>
Former Indiana University basketball coach Tom Crean was in the Tri-State on Sunday. He spoke at a banquet for the National Football Foundation.More >>
Former Indiana University basketball coach Tom Crean was in the Tri-State on Sunday. He spoke at a banquet for the National Football Foundation.More >>
A death investigation is underway after a body was pulled from Tipsaw Lake on Saturday.More >>
A death investigation is underway after a body was pulled from Tipsaw Lake on Saturday.More >>
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.More >>
Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting.More >>
The "Another Chance for Animals" organization works hard to try and find a safe home for animals they take in. More than 25 animals were brought to Specialty Pet Grooming for an animal adoption event on Sunday.More >>
The "Another Chance for Animals" organization works hard to try and find a safe home for animals they take in. More than 25 animals were brought to Specialty Pet Grooming for an animal adoption event on Sunday.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.More >>
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.More >>
ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.More >>