Owensboro police believe person of interest in shooting may have changed appearance

There's an update on a shooting investigation in Owensboro.

Police have a warrant out for 30-year-old Antonio Douglas on an assault charge.

Officers say they think Douglas cut his hair and trimmed his facial hair.

He's accused of shooting 31-year-old Victoria McFarland in the arm at a home on Werner Avenue Sunday morning. She was treated and released.

If you have any information on where Douglas might be, call Owensboro police or the anonymous crime stoppers hotline.

