Evansville woman jailed on auto theft, weapons charges

An Evansville woman is in jail on auto theft and weapons charges.

Police tell us they had been watching a home on East Iowa Street for drug activity. They say they saw someone drive away from the house yesterday, so they pulled her over for having expired tags.

Officers say the vehicle had been stolen from Andrews Auto Sales.

Police arrested the driver, 24-year-old Marissa Cook.

Officers say she had a loaded gun under the driver's seat. The serial number had been filed off.

Police say they also found a prescription painkiller pill on Cook. She's charged with auto theft, carrying a handgun with a prior conviction and possession of a narcotic.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.