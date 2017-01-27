Search warrant issued after Madisonville drug bust - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Search warrant issued after Madisonville drug bust

(WFIE) (WFIE)
MADISONVILLE, KY (WFIE) -

There's new information on a drug bust in Madisonville on Thursday.

Police say they issued more search warrants after they arrested 39-year-old Tyslen Baker.

Officers say they found a pound of marijuana, half a pound of synthetic drugs, a large amount of cash, and ammunition.

They originally found firearms, drugs, and cash on Thursday.

