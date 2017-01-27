Adoptable puppies visit 14News

It Take a Village brought five adoptable puppies to play this afternoon.

Leia, Lyric, Lucy, Ethel, and Skippy hope to find their forever homes soon. Every dog that is adopted from ITV is spayed/neutered, up on shots, and microchiped.

ITV has a mission to find loving, forever homes for all dogs in the community. So far, they have found homes for thousands of dogs. Apply to adopt a dog here.

ITV runs strictly on donations. Find out how to support the shelter here.