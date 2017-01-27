Woman in custody after wild two-county chase - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Woman in custody after wild two-county chase

Posted by Sean Edmondson, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Indiana State Police) (Source: Indiana State Police)
(Source: Indiana State Police) (Source: Indiana State Police)
(Source: Indiana DNR Law District 7) (Source: Indiana DNR Law District 7)
(WFIE) (WFIE)
TRI-STATE (WFIE) -

A woman is in custody after authorities say she led them on a wild two-county chase.

According to Sgt. Todd Ringle with the Indiana State police, it started in Warrick County shortly after 10 Friday morning and ended in Pike County about 30 minutes later.

Ringle says the woman was taken to the hospital after the chase to be treated for a dog bite.

No word yet on why the chase started.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly