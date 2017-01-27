Woman in custody after wild two-county chase

A woman is in custody after authorities say she led them on a wild two-county chase.

According to Sgt. Todd Ringle with the Indiana State police, it started in Warrick County shortly after 10 Friday morning and ended in Pike County about 30 minutes later.

Warrick: BPD is chasing a vehicle NB SR61 north of Turpin Hill Rd. WCSO and ISP are en route. — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) January 27, 2017

Warrick: Chase Update - Vehicle is now entering Lynnville. NB SR61. — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) January 27, 2017

Warrick: Suspect crashed into a deputies car, but is continuing N on SR61 from Spurgeon Rd. — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) January 27, 2017

Pike: Vehicle just drove over stop sticks on SR61 south of SR64. — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) January 27, 2017

Pike: Vehicle is still NB on SR61. Troopers believe all 4 tires are flat. — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) January 27, 2017

Pike: Female subject is now in CUSTODY. Vehicle finally stopped on SR 61 north of Sugar Ridge Road. — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) January 27, 2017

Ringle says the woman was taken to the hospital after the chase to be treated for a dog bite.

No word yet on why the chase started.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.