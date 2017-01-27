Jewell to step down as president of St. Mary’s Health

The "Another Chance for Animals" organization works hard to try and find a safe home for animals they take in. More than 25 animals were brought to Specialty Pet Grooming for an animal adoption event on Sunday.More >>
Your weekend plans could be in jeopardy after large amounts of rain caused flooding in some Tri-State areas.More >>
A death investigation is underway after a body was pulled from Tipsaw Lake on Saturday.More >>
Kentucky State Police (KSP) are searching for an inmate, who walked off from the Webster County Detention Center early Sunday.More >>
Heavy rain over the past 36 hours has flooded streets, homes, and local businesses up in Dubois County.More >>
She has her dress, her date, and an extensive hair and makeup plan. It’s all in anticipation of her high school prom, but a Middle Tennessee teen was denied tickets.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
ETMC says they have treated more than 50 people after tornadoes in Van Zandt County.More >>
