Tip helps Dubois Co. deputies bust suspected car thief

DUBOIS CO., IN (WFIE) -

The Dubois County Sheriff's Office says a tip helped them catch a suspected car thief.  

A damaged truck was found Thursday at the Dollar General in Ferdinand.

Deputies say it was stolen. 

They then reached out to the public and were able to identify and arrest 18-year-old Clara Whippo from Jasper.

They say she admitted to breaking into a home and stealing the truck. 

She's now in the Dubois County Jail facing several felony charges.

