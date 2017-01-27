Three arrested after short police chase in Evansville

Three men were arrested after a chase in Evansville.

Police say they tried to pull over a car near Columbia and North Third around 1 a.m. Friday for an expired plate, but it didn't stop.

Officers say the car was going more than 70mph and ran through several stop signs before stopping in the parking lot of the Circle K on North Fulton.

Police say they found meth, a handgun, and bullets in the car.

The driver, 39-year-old Theodore Jackson, is facing several charges including resisting law enforcement, possession of meth and reckless driving.

The two passengers, 34-year-old Cole Brucken, and 37-year-old Jackie Brown were also arrested. ?

