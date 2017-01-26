Michigan hammers Hoosiers - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Michigan hammers Hoosiers

Posted by Joe Downs, Sports Director/Anchor
Connect
ANN ARBOR, MI (AP) -

Derrick Walton scored 21 points on a nearly flawless night for Michigan, and the Wolverines routed Indiana 90-60 on Thursday night for their most lopsided victory over the Hoosiers since 1998.
    
Moe Wagner scored 14 points for the Wolverines (14-7, 4-4 Big Ten) and Duncan Robinson added 13. Michigan went 11 of 20 from 3-point range and was never seriously threatened after racing out to an early 14-point lead.
    
It was the largest margin of victory for Michigan in the series since a 112-64 win in 1998.
    
Indiana (14-7, 4-4) nearly matched Michigan's torrid shooting in the first half, but the Hoosiers trailed 50-35 at halftime because they couldn't take care of the ball. The second half wasn't much different. Indiana finished the game with 16 turnovers to Michigan's six.
    
Robert Johnson led Indiana with 14 points.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

