Elastec to install equipment to collect trash

Elastec, the Carmi, Illinois company whose booms help contain oil from the Deepwater Horizon blowout, is testing a new product in a local waterway.

The Evansville Board of Public Works approved an agreement with Elastec on Thursday.

The Brute Bin test project will install equipment in a tributary to Pigeon Creek to collect floatable trash before it enters the creek.

We're told it's the perfect spot because Pigeon Creek tends to have a lot of floating debris.

