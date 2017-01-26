Elastec to install equipment to collect trash - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Elastec to install equipment to collect trash

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Elastec) (Source: Elastec)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Elastec, the Carmi, Illinois company whose booms help contain oil from the Deepwater Horizon blowout, is testing a new product in a local waterway.

The Evansville Board of Public Works approved an agreement with Elastec on Thursday.

The Brute Bin test project will install equipment in a tributary to Pigeon Creek to collect floatable trash before it enters the creek.

We're told it's the perfect spot because Pigeon Creek tends to have a lot of floating debris.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

