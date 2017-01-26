Crews rescue three after vehicle gets stranded in high water

We were on the scene of the water rescue in western Vanderburgh County (WFIE)

Crews helped two adults and a child to safety after their vehicle got stranded in high water.

It happened along Old Henderson Road in Vanderburgh County.

Crews say a vehicle heading south on Old Henderson Road got stuck in Ohio River Floodwaters.

We're told two adults and one child were inside.

The water was so high that Perry Township rescue crews used a raft to get to the vehicle.

They say all three are expected to be okay, they were just very cold and wet.

