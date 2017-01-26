Hanson City commissioners hold first reading to legalize alcohol sales on Sundays

Hanson City Officials may soon be able to toast a new ordinance: legalizing the sale of alcohol in town.

City commissioners held the first reading on Wednesday night, to allow alcohol sales every day of the week.

Walmart might soon be one of a couple of stores to be able to sell alcohol.

One restaurant owner says this is something she's wanted for a while. She sees it as a great way to expand their menus and bring in more customers.

There's been an amendment added that would permit stores to sell alcohol on Sunday as well.

Walmart has been the retailer pushing hardest for the ordinance change and it seems to be paying off.

A final reading is set for this time next week. We'll let you know what happens.

