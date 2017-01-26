Lady Eagles crush St. Joseph's

University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball used fast starts to both the first and second quarters to roll past host Saint Joseph’s College, 85-66, in a Great Lakes Valley Conference contest Thursday evening.

The Screaming Eagles (17-3, 9-1 GLVC) scored the first seven points in the opening period and the first nine of the second as they jumped out to a commanding 40-22 halftime advantage.

USI increased its lead to 24 on a pair of occasions early in the third quarter, but the Pumas cut the Eagles’ lead to 58-45 with two minutes to play in the period.

The Eagles, however, responded with a 9-0 run to end the third quarter with a commanding 67-45 lead; then scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to expand their lead 27 with nine minutes to play in the game. USI led by as much as 30 points before settling on the 19-point victory.

USI had four players finish in double-figures in the scoring column and seven with at least six points. Junior forward Kaydie Grooms (Marshall, Illinois) led the Eagles with 16 points and five steals, while junior forward Morgan Dahlstrom (Grayslake, Illinois) chipped in 15 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Junior guard Randa Harshbarger (Philo, Illinois) added 14 points, eight assists and four rebounds, while senior guard Tanner Marcum (New Albany, Indiana) chipped in 12 points, four rebounds and two assists.

The Eagles, who moved into sole possession of first place in the GLVC East Division with their win and No. 11 Bellarmine University’s 80-65 loss to the University of Indianapolis, shot 47.8 percent (33-69) from the field and 42.9 percent (9-21) from three-point range. USI also held a 38-30 rebounding advantage and a 21-10 lead in second-chance points.

Saint Joseph’s (8-12, 4-6 GLVC), which shot 30-of-33 from the free throw line, was led by senior forward Kalea Parks, who had 32 points and 11 rebounds.

USI returns to action Saturday at noon (CST) when it visits Indianapolis in a key GLVC bout. The Greyhounds improved to 14-6 overall and 8-2 in GLVC play with their win over Bellarmine Thursday.

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Department