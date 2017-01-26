Lady Eagles crush St. Joseph's - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Lady Eagles crush St. Joseph's

Posted by Joe Downs, Sports Director/Anchor
Connect
RENNSELAER, IN -

University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball used fast starts to both the first and second quarters to roll past host Saint Joseph’s College, 85-66, in a Great Lakes Valley Conference contest Thursday evening.

The Screaming Eagles (17-3, 9-1 GLVC) scored the first seven points in the opening period and the first nine of the second as they jumped out to a commanding 40-22 halftime advantage.

USI increased its lead to 24 on a pair of occasions early in the third quarter, but the Pumas cut the Eagles’ lead to 58-45 with two minutes to play in the period.

The Eagles, however, responded with a 9-0 run to end the third quarter with a commanding 67-45 lead; then scored the first five points of the fourth quarter to expand their lead 27 with nine minutes to play in the game. USI led by as much as 30 points before settling on the 19-point victory.

USI had four players finish in double-figures in the scoring column and seven with at least six points. Junior forward Kaydie Grooms (Marshall, Illinois) led the Eagles with 16 points and five steals, while junior forward Morgan Dahlstrom (Grayslake, Illinois) chipped in 15 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Junior guard Randa Harshbarger (Philo, Illinois) added 14 points, eight assists and four rebounds, while senior guard Tanner Marcum (New Albany, Indiana) chipped in 12 points, four rebounds and two assists.

The Eagles, who moved into sole possession of first place in the GLVC East Division with their win and No. 11 Bellarmine University’s 80-65 loss to the University of Indianapolis, shot 47.8 percent (33-69) from the field and 42.9 percent (9-21) from three-point range. USI also held a 38-30 rebounding advantage and a 21-10 lead in second-chance points.

Saint Joseph’s (8-12, 4-6 GLVC), which shot 30-of-33 from the free throw line, was led by senior forward Kalea Parks, who had 32 points and 11 rebounds.

USI returns to action Saturday at noon (CST) when it visits Indianapolis in a key GLVC bout. The Greyhounds improved to 14-6 overall and 8-2 in GLVC play with their win over Bellarmine Thursday.

Courtesy: USI Sports Information Department

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Vanderburgh Humane Society's benefit dinner a success

    Vanderburgh Humane Society's benefit dinner a success

    Saturday, April 29 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-04-30 03:29:55 GMT
    (Source: Vanderburgh Humane Society)(Source: Vanderburgh Humane Society)

    It's the biggest fund raising event for a humane society in Southern Indiana. On Saturday, hundreds took part in the Vanderburgh Humane Society's twenty-second annual Going, Going, Gone to the Dogs! Benefit Dinner & Auction.

    More >>

    It's the biggest fund raising event for a humane society in Southern Indiana. On Saturday, hundreds took part in the Vanderburgh Humane Society's twenty-second annual Going, Going, Gone to the Dogs! Benefit Dinner & Auction.

    More >>

  • Flooding, road closures throughout Tri-State after morning rain

    Flooding, road closures throughout Tri-State after morning rain

    Saturday, April 29 2017 11:21 PM EDT2017-04-30 03:21:58 GMT
    Photo sent in by Chris Lee, showing the water over Baseline/Old Petersburg Road. (WFIE)Photo sent in by Chris Lee, showing the water over Baseline/Old Petersburg Road. (WFIE)

    Your weekend plans could be in jeopardy after large amounts of rain caused flooding in some Tri-State areas.

    More >>

    Your weekend plans could be in jeopardy after large amounts of rain caused flooding in some Tri-State areas.

    More >>

  • Madisonville City Administrator retires

    Madisonville City Administrator retires

    Saturday, April 29 2017 10:01 PM EDT2017-04-30 02:01:28 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A household name in Madisonville City Government is calling it a career. City administrator Chuck Shockley is retiring after spending 27 years working for the city. 

    More >>

    A household name in Madisonville City Government is calling it a career. City administrator Chuck Shockley is retiring after spending 27 years working for the city. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Officials: 5 dead during weekend storms, casualties may increase

    Officials: 5 dead during weekend storms, casualties may increase

    Sunday, April 30 2017 12:31 AM EDT2017-04-30 04:31:34 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly