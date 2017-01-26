Lady Eagles crush St. Joseph's

It's the biggest fund raising event for a humane society in Southern Indiana. On Saturday, hundreds took part in the Vanderburgh Humane Society's twenty-second annual Going, Going, Gone to the Dogs! Benefit Dinner & Auction.More >>
It's the biggest fund raising event for a humane society in Southern Indiana. On Saturday, hundreds took part in the Vanderburgh Humane Society's twenty-second annual Going, Going, Gone to the Dogs! Benefit Dinner & Auction.More >>
Your weekend plans could be in jeopardy after large amounts of rain caused flooding in some Tri-State areas.More >>
Your weekend plans could be in jeopardy after large amounts of rain caused flooding in some Tri-State areas.More >>
A household name in Madisonville City Government is calling it a career. City administrator Chuck Shockley is retiring after spending 27 years working for the city.More >>
A household name in Madisonville City Government is calling it a career. City administrator Chuck Shockley is retiring after spending 27 years working for the city.More >>
Kentucky State Police need help to find an inmate who escaped custody in Crittenden County and is now on the run. Officials say around 4:05 p.m., Brandon Brasher walked off from the jail at 208 W Carlisle Street, Marion.More >>
Kentucky State Police need help to find an inmate who escaped custody in Crittenden County and is now on the run. Officials say around 4:05 p.m., Brandon Brasher walked off from the jail at 208 W Carlisle Street, Marion.More >>
Kentucky State Police told us they are requesting the public's assistance to find a missing person. KSP said they were contacted by Carla Mooney of because she had not had contact with her niece, Katelyn Foster.More >>
Kentucky State Police told us they are requesting the public's assistance to find a missing person. KSP said they were contacted by Carla Mooney of because she had not had contact with her niece, Katelyn Foster.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.More >>
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.More >>