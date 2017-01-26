Madisonville church converts gym into warming shelter for the homeless

Homeless people in Madisonville will sleep comfortably tonight.

When a white flag is waving outside the First Presbyterian Church, it means they're opening their doors for whoever wants to stay warm.

Volunteers spend the night with them in the gym. The flag is set up whenever temperatures drop below 32 degrees.

The shelter also provides hot beverages and soft mattresses.

"The concrete's been real difficult the last five days," says Donna Danello of Madisonville. "It's nice to know there's warmth and folks that are pitching in to do the right thing and help people out that are less fortunate."

The shelter is expected to be open until March, but will remain open when necessary.

