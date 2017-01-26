Deputies believes bullet was shot through minivan window in traffic

Authorities are investigating a scary incident in Newburgh on State Road 66.

What's believed to be a bullet, was shot through a woman's minivan while she was driving down the highway, and her kids were in the car

Lishell Mills was driving on the Lloyd Expressway where it turns into 66 just before noon on Tuesday.

She had two kids in the car and was going to pick up another. Then she heard, what she says was a loud boom, and two of her windows shattered.

Luckily, she was in the right lane and quickly pulled over. She got out and found what looks like a bullet hole, right above where her child would have been sitting in the minivan.

Authorities say they believe this was a bullet, but with no shell casing and no bullet, they don't know 100%.

Lishell had a good point. A few inches lower, this bullet would have hit her kids. A few seconds earlier, it would have hit her, possibly causing a horrific crash in the middle of traffic.

