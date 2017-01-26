Evansville man admits to additional child molestation charges - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Evansville man admits to additional child molestation charges

Posted by Lauren Artino, Reporter
Connect
Millard Johnson, 71 (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail) Millard Johnson, 71 (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

We have an update on a child molestation case out of Vanderburgh County.

The man charged in the case recently admitted to another accusation that he inappropriately touched a child at his wife's in-home daycare.

Officials tell us 71-year-old Millard Johnson is in an area rehab center. Before that, he was sitting in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

The first accusations against Millard Johnson came in early December.

Officials say they've uncovered a second case of child molestation at the home, this after a family reported the abuse one day after our first report.

According to an affidavit, a couple days after Johnson's arrest, the parents of two other children who had gone to Johnson's daycare asked their children if they had been inappropriately touched. One of the children said yes. 

Investigators say Johnson admitted to molesting the child and also brought up an incident involving a third child.

Officials spoke with him while he was in jail, and he admitted to the new accusations.

We contacted The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration. Since deputies say the Johnsons' in-home daycare served fewer than five children, it's not required to be licensed by the state. 

However, they say they received a complaint on Dec. 2 about the daycare. One state employee stopped by the home daycare three times to follow up on that complaint, but no one was home.

State officials want to remind parents who may be looking for childcare, they now have a website where you can search for licensed, quality care.

Licensed daycares are also required to do background checks on all of their employees.

Johnson's next court date is set for next Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Vanderburgh Humane Society's benefit dinner a success

    Vanderburgh Humane Society's benefit dinner a success

    Saturday, April 29 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-04-30 03:29:55 GMT
    (Source: Vanderburgh Humane Society)(Source: Vanderburgh Humane Society)

    It's the biggest fund raising event for a humane society in Southern Indiana. On Saturday, hundreds took part in the Vanderburgh Humane Society's twenty-second annual Going, Going, Gone to the Dogs! Benefit Dinner & Auction.

    More >>

    It's the biggest fund raising event for a humane society in Southern Indiana. On Saturday, hundreds took part in the Vanderburgh Humane Society's twenty-second annual Going, Going, Gone to the Dogs! Benefit Dinner & Auction.

    More >>

  • Flooding, road closures throughout Tri-State after morning rain

    Flooding, road closures throughout Tri-State after morning rain

    Saturday, April 29 2017 11:21 PM EDT2017-04-30 03:21:58 GMT
    Photo sent in by Chris Lee, showing the water over Baseline/Old Petersburg Road. (WFIE)Photo sent in by Chris Lee, showing the water over Baseline/Old Petersburg Road. (WFIE)

    Your weekend plans could be in jeopardy after large amounts of rain caused flooding in some Tri-State areas.

    More >>

    Your weekend plans could be in jeopardy after large amounts of rain caused flooding in some Tri-State areas.

    More >>

  • Madisonville City Administrator retires

    Madisonville City Administrator retires

    Saturday, April 29 2017 10:01 PM EDT2017-04-30 02:01:28 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A household name in Madisonville City Government is calling it a career. City administrator Chuck Shockley is retiring after spending 27 years working for the city. 

    More >>

    A household name in Madisonville City Government is calling it a career. City administrator Chuck Shockley is retiring after spending 27 years working for the city. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Officials: 5 dead during weekend storms, casualties may increase

    Officials: 5 dead during weekend storms, casualties may increase

    Sunday, April 30 2017 12:31 AM EDT2017-04-30 04:31:34 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly