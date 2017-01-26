Evansville man admits to additional child molestation charges

We have an update on a child molestation case out of Vanderburgh County.

The man charged in the case recently admitted to another accusation that he inappropriately touched a child at his wife's in-home daycare.

Officials tell us 71-year-old Millard Johnson is in an area rehab center. Before that, he was sitting in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

The first accusations against Millard Johnson came in early December.

Officials say they've uncovered a second case of child molestation at the home, this after a family reported the abuse one day after our first report.

According to an affidavit, a couple days after Johnson's arrest, the parents of two other children who had gone to Johnson's daycare asked their children if they had been inappropriately touched. One of the children said yes.

Investigators say Johnson admitted to molesting the child and also brought up an incident involving a third child.

Officials spoke with him while he was in jail, and he admitted to the new accusations.

We contacted The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration. Since deputies say the Johnsons' in-home daycare served fewer than five children, it's not required to be licensed by the state.

However, they say they received a complaint on Dec. 2 about the daycare. One state employee stopped by the home daycare three times to follow up on that complaint, but no one was home.

State officials want to remind parents who may be looking for childcare, they now have a website where you can search for licensed, quality care.

Licensed daycares are also required to do background checks on all of their employees.

Johnson's next court date is set for next Tuesday.

