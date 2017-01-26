Russellburg Jr. released from jail

The Daviess County teenager accused of killing his father was back in court and this time he won't be going back to jail.

Steven Russellburg Jr. was charged with manslaughter after he shot his dad, Steven Russellburg Sr., in the chest trying to stop an argument.

We've followed this case up until today where we learned Judge Wethington released Russellburg on a $10,000 unsecured bond today until his next hearing There are restrictions.

He isn't allowed to leave the home or have alcohol, drugs, weapons, or further offenses. Russellburg's original bond was set at $100,00. Back in November, Russellburg told investigators he wasn't trying to kill his father, but he was aiming lower than the chest.

Russellburg will be back in court February 27 and we will bring you an update then.

