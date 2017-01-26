Mentor Kids Kentucky looking for mentors

Mentor Kids Kentucky says 17 boys are on a waiting list needing mentors.

The organization is using National Mentoring Month to host events and bring in the volunteers. The group hosted a lunch today for local pastors showing how people can become a volunteer. Mentors help kids with their homework, meet with them throughout the week, or take them to lunch.

"This month has given us the chance to thank the mentors in our program and also to help recruit. We have 17 boys on our wait list right now. And all we want people to do is think one hour, once a week, for one year, and you will completely change the life of a child," Berly Tillman Sullivan, Executive Director, says.

