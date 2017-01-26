Authorities continue to patrol area where K2 was found

We were on the scene when police arrested 45-year-old Anthony Werne for having two bags of K2 on him on Wednesday.

Werne is facing two counts related to Wednesday's arrest, one count of possessing a synthetic drug, and another for having a prescription drug on him.

The arrest comes after the EPD narcotics team found K2 on Werne. The affidavit states the narcotics team watched Anthony light the K2, and start smoking it.

Police say he then passed it around to several people on the corner of North West 5th street near the United Caring Shelter. In addition to K2, the narcotics team found a pack of rolling papers.

During the booking process at the jail, officers say a prescription pill fell out of Anthony's pocket.

Authorities tell us this is the only arrest they've made in this case. They won't test the drug to see if it was laced with anything, but will continue to patrol the area.

