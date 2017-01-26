Authorities continue to patrol area where K2 was found - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Authorities continue to patrol area where K2 was found

By Brittany Harry, Reporter
Connect
Anthony Werne(Vanderburgh Co Jail) Anthony Werne(Vanderburgh Co Jail)
K2 arrest(WFIE) K2 arrest(WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

We were on the scene when police arrested 45-year-old Anthony Werne for having two bags of K2 on him on Wednesday.

Werne is facing two counts related to Wednesday's arrest, one count of possessing a synthetic drug, and another for having a prescription drug on him.

The arrest comes after the EPD narcotics team found K2 on Werne. The affidavit states the narcotics team watched Anthony light the K2, and start smoking it.

Police say he then passed it around to several people on the corner of North West 5th street near the United Caring Shelter. In addition to K2, the narcotics team found a pack of rolling papers.

During the booking process at the jail, officers say a prescription pill fell out of Anthony's pocket.

Authorities tell us this is the only arrest they've made in this case. They won't test the drug to see if it was laced with anything, but will continue to patrol the area. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Vanderburgh Humane Society's benefit dinner a success

    Vanderburgh Humane Society's benefit dinner a success

    Saturday, April 29 2017 11:29 PM EDT2017-04-30 03:29:55 GMT
    (Source: Vanderburgh Humane Society)(Source: Vanderburgh Humane Society)

    It's the biggest fund raising event for a humane society in Southern Indiana. On Saturday, hundreds took part in the Vanderburgh Humane Society's twenty-second annual Going, Going, Gone to the Dogs! Benefit Dinner & Auction.

    More >>

    It's the biggest fund raising event for a humane society in Southern Indiana. On Saturday, hundreds took part in the Vanderburgh Humane Society's twenty-second annual Going, Going, Gone to the Dogs! Benefit Dinner & Auction.

    More >>

  • Flooding, road closures throughout Tri-State after morning rain

    Flooding, road closures throughout Tri-State after morning rain

    Saturday, April 29 2017 11:21 PM EDT2017-04-30 03:21:58 GMT
    Photo sent in by Chris Lee, showing the water over Baseline/Old Petersburg Road. (WFIE)Photo sent in by Chris Lee, showing the water over Baseline/Old Petersburg Road. (WFIE)

    Your weekend plans could be in jeopardy after large amounts of rain caused flooding in some Tri-State areas.

    More >>

    Your weekend plans could be in jeopardy after large amounts of rain caused flooding in some Tri-State areas.

    More >>

  • Madisonville City Administrator retires

    Madisonville City Administrator retires

    Saturday, April 29 2017 10:01 PM EDT2017-04-30 02:01:28 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A household name in Madisonville City Government is calling it a career. City administrator Chuck Shockley is retiring after spending 27 years working for the city. 

    More >>

    A household name in Madisonville City Government is calling it a career. City administrator Chuck Shockley is retiring after spending 27 years working for the city. 

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

    Severe reaction to new sandals leads woman on a painful path

        One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction.  She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

    One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.    

    More >>

  • 'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    'The Phantom' serial killer of children out of prison, living in Tucson

    Thursday, April 27 2017 12:17 AM EDT2017-04-27 04:17:43 GMT
    Friday, April 28 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-04-29 03:32:02 GMT
    Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)Convicted killer William Huff was spotted riding his bicycle through a Tucson neighborhood. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.

    More >>

    William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children. 

    More >>

  • BREAKING

    Officials: 5 dead during weekend storms, casualties may increase

    Officials: 5 dead during weekend storms, casualties may increase

    Sunday, April 30 2017 12:31 AM EDT2017-04-30 04:31:34 GMT

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>

    Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued Saturday for multiple East Texas counties.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly