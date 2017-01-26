Locals discuss "white-privilege" concept and race-related issues

It's no secret racism is still embedded in our society.

Almost 50 people of different races and backgrounds packed the student center at Henderson Community College on Thursday asking each other what would Martin Luther King Jr. say about the world we live in today.

Local Pastor Bob Coons with Zion United Church of Christ led the discussion. HCC professors, students, and community leaders shared their personal experiences with race-related issues.

One mother of a bi-racial six-year-old talked about the possibility of police profiling her son when he gets older.

"I am wondering when he gets to be a teenager, am I going to have to be scared every time he goes to the gas station," she questioned in front of the group.

Another hard hitting topic discussed: do white people truly understand the concept of "white privilege?"

"We don't think we have any animosity," Pastor Coons told the crowd about being white. "We don't think we have any privilege, but we do. It's not because we demand it, it's granted to us without asking for it."

Those at that meeting say talking about race-related issues in that type of setting is something they're hoping to do more of in the future.

