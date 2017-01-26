Mt. Carmel High School to add middle school students

Middle schoolers in Mt. Carmel will be split up in the fall due to one local elementary that is closing.

The seventh and eighth graders will be in the same building as the high school students, but they'll remain separate.

Wabash Community Schools Superintendent, Tim Buss, says this change came with the news that South Elementary is closing at the end of this school year due to lack of enrollment.

The middle school students will stay in the newer part of the school building.

Buss says the high school and middle school students will have separate schedules, separate bells, separate pick-up and drop-off locations, and even separate lunch times.

"There was some concern about junior high kids mingling with high school kids, and I think we've done a pretty good job of separating that and so to help ease the anxiousness from our seventh and eighth grade parents, I think we've done a pretty good job with that,"said Superintendent Tim Buss.

Buss says the only thing the middle and high school students will share is breakfast time, but even then, there will be separate tables for the younger students.

