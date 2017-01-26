KWC's Cole named All-American

The accolades continue to roll in for Keelan Cole of the Kentucky Wesleyan College football team who was named to the D2football.com First-Team All-American and the Associated Press Little All-America First-Team, both as an all-purpose player. The AP Little All-America team includes players from NCAA Div. II, III, and NAIA.

The Louisville, Ky. native led the nation in kickoffs returned for touchdowns with two, and ranked second in all-purpose yards, averaging 198.1-yards per game. He ranked fourth in both receiving yards (1,401) and yards per reception (24.6), while finishing fifth in receiving yards per game (127.4). Cole tabbed 15 receiving touchdowns, good for seventh in the nation, and averaged 29.4-yards per kickoff return, a mark good for 14th.

Cole's stellar senior season received recognition from the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, being named both the Offensive and Special Teams Player of the Year. He led all players with 15 touchdowns and paced the league with yards per catch (24.6) and yards per game (127.4). Cole also led the conference in all-purpose yards with 2,181 on the season.

Courtesy: Kentucky Wesleyan College Sports Information Department