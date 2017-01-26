Local cemetery desecrated, headstones knocked down and moved

We're told the cemetery is at least 150 years old (WFIE)

The Edwards County, Illinois Sheriff's Office is investigating vandalism at one cemetery in Albion.

Some of the headstones at Old Pleasant Hill Cemetery were knocked over. Others were moved.

We're told the cemetery is at least 150 years old.

One neighbor says it looks like a tractor from a nearby construction project ran straight through the graveyard.

The neighbor said they have a suspect, but the sheriff wouldn't confirm if they did or not.

