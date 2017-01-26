Funeral set for mom shot to death in Vanderburgh Co.

Funeral arrangements have been set for an Evansville woman who sheriff's deputies say was killed by her husband.

Visitation will be held Saturday from 11-1:30 at Short's Funeral Home in Mt. Carmel, Illinois for Sherry Loehrlein, 52. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m.

Sheriff's deputies say Clint Loehrlein, 54, shot Sherry in the back and stabbed and shot his two adult daughters. Both daughters are still in the hospital.

Investigators say Clint then stabbed himself. He's still in the the hospital, but has been charged with murder.

His first court appearance is set for Monday.

Previous stories:

