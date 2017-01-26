Bond set for Spencer Co. woman accused of having sexual relationship with teen

Spencer County courts have set a $30,000 cash bond for an Indiana woman who had a sexual relationship with a teenage boy.

Angela Ward appeared in court earlier Tuesday for an initial hearing where bond was set. The court also ordered Ward to have no contact with the alleged victim.

Ward admitted to having a sexual relationship a teenage boy last year and that what she did was wrong, but claims she was forced to do it by another man.

Her next hearing will take place in March.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.