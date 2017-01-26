Silver Alert declared for Indiana teen

State Police have declared a silver alert for a missing teen.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department is looking for Kaden Cravens, a 19-year-old white male from Crawfordsville.

He is 5-feet-2-inches tall and 115 pounds.

He has brown hair and blue eyes. Officials say his head might be shaved.

Kaden was last seen on Friday at noon in Crawfordsville, Indiana, and is believed to be in danger.

He was last seen wearing a black knee length pea coat, a striped red shirt, and blue jeans.

Officials say he might be disoriented and require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Kaden Cravens, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department at 765-362-3300 or call 911.

