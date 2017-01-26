Central Lady Bears back to full strength - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Central Lady Bears back to full strength

By Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The Central Lady Bears have been a force to be reckoned with sitting at number 10 in the A.P. poll, having lost just one game all year long.

Although they are having an almost perfect season, it hasn't been without a few trials and tribulations.

14 Sports Reporter Megan Thompson caught up with the team who is now back at full strength.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.

