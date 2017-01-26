Aurora counts the number of homeless people for 2017

Hundreds of homeless people in Evansville do everything they can to make it each day on the streets.

Local nonprofit Aurora helps fight homelessness, but to do that, they need to know how big the problem is.

The Aurora outreach team had an early start.

"We're kind of going up and waking people in their bedrooms really," said Aurora outreach team leader, Susan Steinkamp.

At five in the morning on Thursday, they were knocking on doors.

Peter doesn't have a house, but this is home.

"I'm trying to insulate it," said Peter.

"One of the reasons we're doing this is to help people understand the problems of homelessness and also, it may help us get funding, "said Steinkamp.

When Susan sees people like Peter, she checks them in and gets as much information as she can.

It's required that homeless organizations all participate in this point-in-time count on the same day at the end of January.

That's because most homeless people don't stay in one spot.

"That's one of the struggles with this work. It's just hard to find people. They move around. They don't stay in one place and you can't recognize them all the time," said Steinkamp.

We looked under bridges, in abandoned homes, and in the woods.

"Thank you. God bless y'all," praised Peter.

It's not just a once-a-year visit.

Susan and the Aurora team do this often, trying to find permanent solutions.

"In situations, you would think they would be completely despondent, but they're not. They have a lot of hope. They have a lot of generosity," said Steinkamp.

Like Ricky, who's been homeless for more than four years.

"We pray to the lord every day, 'Send us an angel,' somebody to help us, and it's not me," Ricky said as tears fall down his face. "We need help, and nobody want to help."

That is until now.

"We got an apartment for you," said Susan.

"Honestly?", Ricky said.

"True to God. Yes we do," said Susan.

It's moments like these that Susan says makes it all worth it.

"The lord sent me an angel. Didn't I just say I was waiting for God to send me an angel? There it is,' said Ricky.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.