Affidavit: Child molesting suspect facing more charges; said 'I don't do babies' - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Affidavit: Child molesting suspect facing more charges; said 'I don't do babies'

Additional child molesting charges have been filed against a man who owns an in-home daycare in western Vanderburgh County.

Deputies arrested 70-year old Millard Johnson in early December after a complaint by the parent of the alleged victim, a child under five. Authorities say Johnson admitted to molesting the child at that time.

[PREVIOUS: Evansville man arrested for child molesting at in-home daycare]

According to an affidavit, a couple days after Johnson's arrest, the parents of two other children who had gone to Johnson’s daycare asked their children if they had been inappropriately touched.  One of the children said yes.  Investigators say Johnson admitted to molesting the child and also brought up an incident involving a third child.

When investigators asked Johnson about the age of the child involved in that incident the affidavit says he responded by saying, " I don't do babies" and "I shouldn't do toddler[sic] either."

According to the affidavit, Johnson told all three children that he would get in trouble if they said anything.

Johnson has been charged with two more counts of child molesting.

