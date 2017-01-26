Child molesting arrest made in Dubois Co.

A man who was already in the Dubois County Jail on other charges, is also charged with three counts of child molesting.

Deputies say the crimes happened before July 2014, and the victim was under the age of 14.

Stephen Recker, 58, was being held in the Dubois County jail on a $25,000 bond on fraud charges.

The arrest warrant on the child molestation charges was served to him at the jail.

He's now being held on another $20,000 bond for the new charges.

