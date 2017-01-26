Printing ops for several newspapers moving out of Tri-State; dozens of jobs in jeopardy

Printing operations for several Tri-State newspapers will be moving out of the area, possibly affecting dozens of jobs.

According to an article by the Evansville Courier and Press, on March 26, operations will end at its printing facility on East Walnut St.

The Gannet owned paper says all printing related work will be moving to Louisville where its sister paper, The Courier-Journal, is located.

The paper says up to 48 people could lose their jobs as a result of the move. According to the Courier, those employees are being offered severance packages and/or the opportunity to apply for positions at other Gannett facilities.

The move also affects other Gannet owned papers in the area including the Henderson Gleaner and the weekly Union County Advocate.

The Courier article says papers will be trucked back to the Tri-State from Louisville for distribution.

