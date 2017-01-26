Police: 'Plethora' of drugs & guns found in Madisonville home

Your weekend plans could be in jeopardy after large amounts of rain caused flooding in some Tri-State areas.More >>
Your weekend plans could be in jeopardy after large amounts of rain caused flooding in some Tri-State areas.More >>
This week, Governor Holcomb signed a bill that will give Indiana State Police a raise.More >>
This week, Governor Holcomb signed a bill that will give Indiana State Police a raise.More >>
The University of Evansville is advising its students to be cautious and alert after four students were robbed at gunpoint, late Friday.More >>
The University of Evansville is advising its students to be cautious and alert after four students were robbed at gunpoint, late Friday.More >>
An Owensboro man is ready to refresh an area of town near Gabe's Tower so he bought the Gabe's shopping center. Adam Patterson said the idea hit him back in September , but he says it had nothing to do with business. He says this has everything to do with his ministry, and he plans to bring his church into one of the spaces. Patterson said he purchased the building for $1.2 million, and he plans to take advantage of the Triplett Twist project money to make...More >>
An Owensboro man is ready to refresh an area of town near Gabe's Tower so he bought the Gabe's shopping center. Adam Patterson said the idea hit him back in September , but he says it had nothing to do with business. He says this has everything to do with his ministry, and he plans to bring his church into one of the spaces. Patterson said he purchased the building for $1.2 million, and he plans to take advantage of the Triplett Twist project money to make...More >>
Several consecutive days of rain and severe weather as we head into the weekend.More >>
Several consecutive days of rain and severe weather as we head into the weekend.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
William Huff terrorized Sierra Vista during the spring and summer of 1967. Despite a sentence of 40 years to life, the Arizona Board of Executive Clemency voted to release him from prison into home arrest. Family members of the victims are concerned for the safety of the community, as are new members of the Clemency Board. CBS 5 Investigates videotaped Huff riding a bike through his Tucson neighborhood. There are no restrictions placed on his proximity to children.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
One woman wants to warn people about her painful path, the result of a severe and debilitating allergic reaction. She had no idea what she was allergic to until she visited a fourth emergency room in two weeks.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.More >>
Police are looking for a woman who pointed a gun at a barber all because her son's haircut was taking too long.More >>
Police set up a trap with cameras in a cemetery that caught a woman seen taking fresh flowers and other items, and loading them in to a van. Police have a suspect.More >>
Police set up a trap with cameras in a cemetery that caught a woman seen taking fresh flowers and other items, and loading them in to a van. Police have a suspect.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>