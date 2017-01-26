Police: 'Plethora' of drugs & guns found in Madisonville home

Madisonville police found what they said was a "plethora" of drugs, cash and guns while serving a warrant Wednesday afternoon.

It happened at a home on North Kentucky Avenue near Noel Avenue.

Officers then got a search warrant for the house after noticing drugs and an assault rifle. That's when we're told they found more firearms, drugs and thousands of dollars in cash.

Police arrested 39-year-old Tyslen Baker of Madisonville on a long list of charges.

