Training for the worst: Inside Evansville Police SWAT training

An Owensboro man is ready to refresh an area of town near Gabe's Tower so he bought the Gabe's shopping center. Adam Patterson said the idea hit him back in September , but he says it had nothing to do with business. He says this has everything to do with his ministry, and he plans to bring his church into one of the spaces. Patterson said he purchased the building for $1.2 million, and he plans to take advantage of the Triplett Twist project money to make...