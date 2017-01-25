Kentucky Wesleyan downs Oakland City

The Mighty Oaks fell to the Panthers of Kentucky Wesleyan College, falling behind 58-33 at halftime, finishing with a 109-75 loss.

Andrew Scott was OCU's leading scorer in the game, going 6-9 from the field, including 4-5 from three point range, on his way to 21 points. Matt Lucas was the only other OCU player to reach double figures, posting 11 counters.

Sam Williams came off the bench to lead the Panthers, scoring a game high 23 points. Jordan Jack added 16, followed by 14 from Ken-Jah Bosley. Michael Vigilance chipped in with 13, followed by 11 from Shaakir Lindsey and 10 from Brandon Hatton.

For the game, OCU shot 27-67 (40.3%) from the field, including 10-27 (37.0%) from three point range. KWC went 43-67 (64.2%) from the floor, making 9-19 (47.4%) from beyond the arc. The Oaks went 11-14 (78.6%) from the foul line, compared to 14-18 (77.8%) for the Panthers.

OCU was outrebounded in the game 45-24, including an 11-9 deficit on the offensive glass. The Oaks had 15 assists, three more than KWC, while losing the turnover battle 19-16.

The Oaks will look to get back on track on Saturday, when they host the Eagles of Robert Morris University-Springfield, in the Johnson Center, tipping off at 3:00 pm.

Courtesy: Oakland City University Sports Information Department