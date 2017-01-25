Madisonville's water is in violation of drinking standard

If you catch Shawn Vanlue out in Madisonville, he says you'll see him drinking water.

At the gym. Water.

Out to eat. Water.

So when he heard about the water plant's recent drinking water standard violation he started to panic.

"I just got out of the hospital with kidney stones for the second time so it was really concerning to me. Is this all stemming from the water? Because I drink a lot of water. That's all I drink is water,” said Shawn.

More than 13,000 customers are receiving letters from the Madisonville water plant this week. It states late last summer, extremely warm water temperatures and a wet season caused more organic matter to enter the water system.

When that organic matter came in contact with the chlorine, it created a chemical compound called Total Trihalomethanes.

In the letter, water officials explained the long-term risks associated with TTHMs: kidney and liver problems, possibly even cancer. But here's something else you should know. Madisonville's water failed to meet the standard by just 0.002 (two-thousandths) milligrams per liter.

We went to the Madisonville Water Plant and spoke with Superintendent Chris Spriggs. He tells us the average water customer has nothing to worry about. Officials say you would have to drink more than a gallon and a half of water every day for more than 50 years to be at risk for these health effects. And we're told water officials are working on a solution

A chemist is testing the water daily and staff are changing their treatment techniques. They're hoping to have TTHM out of the system in 12 months. That's the amount of time it will take to flush the system. "Why should we have to worry or get letters in the mail or have this in the back in our mind that we're drinking or consuming something that may cause us ill effects,” said Vanlue.

The letter tells customers there is nothing they need to do. Boiling the water or using filters won't fix the problem. If a situation comes up where the water is no longer safe, customers will be notified within 24 hours.

Madisonville Mayor David Jackson tells us city officials are also aware of the violation. They're considering changing the water infrastructure to make sure this problem doesn't happen again.

