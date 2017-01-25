Owensboro man moving to Washington D.C. after accepting Presidential appointment

An Owensboro man has accepted a Presidential appointment to work for a secretary in President Trump's cabinet.

Many in Owensboro know Todd Inman from his insurance business and from the active role he's taken in local government.

Now, after 23 years he's giving up his business and moving to Washington D.C. where he just started a job at the Department of Transportation.

"Whenever you get called to serve the President and your country, it's an opportunity that's hard to turn down," said Inman.

Speaking from his hotel room in Washington, Todd Inman said he never dreamed he would be where he is now, having an opportunity to serve his country at the Department of Transportation.

"It's really overwhelming to be quite honest because it's being thrown in a government role, something you just don't train for and they certainly don't write a manual for," said Inman.

Inman is serving under Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao as the agency's Director of Operations.

He will oversee scheduling, coordinate the protective service detail, and will even help oversee transportation issues in Kentucky.

"To take an oath to defend the Constitution, to do the best thing you can, it's humbling, Brandon, it really is," said Inman.

Inman has been very active in politics, most recently working on the re-election campaign for Senator Mitch McConnell, the husband of his new boss, who reports directly to President Trump.

"Not everyone voted for this President, but we still have a country to run.," said Inman. "We still have work to do and whether you like the President or not, you want your country to succeed. It's kind of inspiring to be there."

After being sworn in, Inman hit the ground running.

He said he's sad to leave Owensboro, but excited to be living and working in the nation's capitol.

"I'm having an opportunity to have an impact on my state, my region, my area," said Inman. "I'm getting to sit in on some meetings that are absolutely amazing and I hope I can look back in 15 to 20 years from now and think, I made a difference."

Inman will be packing up and leaving Owensboro in the next few weeks.

He hopes to be working in Washington well beyond the next 4 years.

