Lady Oaks fall to KWC

Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
OAKLAND CITY, IN(WFIE) -

The Lady Oaks saw their nine game win streak end tonight in the Johnson Center, as they were unable to overcome a 25-12 first quarter deficit. The visiting Kentucky Wesleyan College Panthers finished off an 88-81 victory.

 Leading the way for OCU in scoring was Alicia Wilson, who went 6-11 from the field and 11-12 from the foul line, scoring a game high 25 points. Jenna Knepp came off the bench to tally a career high 14 counters, followed by 13 from Chelsea Jellison. Maddison Ubelhor rounded out the double figure scorers for the Oaks, notching 12.

 Brittany Wells came off the bench to lead the Panthers, scoring 18 points. Keelie Lamb added 17 bench points, followed by 12 from Addie Reimbold. Sydney Morabito chipped in with 11, while Bria Wright came up with 10 points and a game high 13 rebounds.

 For the game, OCU shot 25-57 (43.9%) from the field, including 8-20 (40.0%) from three point range. The Panthers connected on 33-67 (49.3%) of their shot attempts, making 3-15 (20.0%) from beyond the arc. The Oaks made 23-26 (88.5%) from the foul line, compared to 19-22 (86.4%) for KWC.

 The Oaks were outrebounded in the game 41-27, including a 17-8 deficit on the offensive glass. OCU handed out 13 assists, three more than the visitors, while losing the turnover battle 20-18.

 Courtesy: Oakland City Media Relations

