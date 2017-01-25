Alorica hosts job fair in Owensboro

Alorica hosted it's first job fair Wednesday, searching for people to fill those 840 jobs coming to the new downtown Owensboro call center.

All you had to do was show up with a resume, dressed for a job interview. Some people applied online and some when they arrived, but everyone had the opportunity to be interviewed.

The call center positions start at $10/hour. If you missed Wednesday's job fair, there is still another chance Thursday.

The event is at the Riverfront Hampton Inn and Suites from 2:00-7:00.

