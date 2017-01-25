EPD: Several people found passed out after taking K2 - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

EPD: Several people found passed out after taking K2

By Brittany Harry, Reporter
Narcotics team found K2 on one man in downtown Evansville
One man taken to jail after giving K2 to other people in the area
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

Member of the EDP Narcotics task force found a man passing out a synthetic street drug called K2.

14 News was there as EPD officers arrested him, saying they found two bags of K2 on him. 

EPD's Narcotics Task Force say they spotted this man sharing the street drug with several other people just around the corner from United Caring Services. 

"All K2 is bad, but the batch the apparently got into yesterday was having more adverse effects than we have seen in the past," Sgt. Jason Cullum said. "I believe there were a total of 5 medical runs in the downtown area that we believe were all connected to the same batch of K2 that had been distributed near one of the homeless shelters," 

According to the National Coalition for the Homeless, many homeless people struggle with substance abuse. And that's a problem UCS Director is trying to address head-on. 

"So as part of are mission to serve people, we acknowledge that and need to do what we can, so we have applied for some substance abuse council, to do what we can to offer some intervention and education opportunities," Executive Director Jason Emmerson said. 

He also say they won't turn anyone away just for drug use, but ultimately, they want everyone who stays here to get drug treatment help if they need it and live a healthy life.

Authorities say that right now they fear this is a public health threat. They are doing all they can to try and figure out where the drug is coming from and keep it from spreading in our community. 

