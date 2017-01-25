Donatos Pizza opens in Owensboro

Donatos Pizza in Owensboro opened it's doors to customers Wednesday at their new location on West Parrish Avenue.

The business was originally founded in Columbus Ohio.

Workers rushed to prepare salads, wings, and pizzas. There weren't many empty tables as people checked it out.

We're told if you get really creative with the toppings, you can create over 2,600 different kinds of pizzas.

"The two families that own this business wanted to give back to this community by opening a new business that they could share with their friends, their family, their community. And with Donatos, in its name, it's Latin, to give a good thing. They wanted to give a good thing back to Owensboro," Donatos COO Tom Pendrey Says.

The business has a dine-in, drive-thru, and delivery service.

