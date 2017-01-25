Uber launches in Evansville - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Uber launches in Evansville

By Aesia Toliver, Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Uber is officially open for business in Evansville.  

Starting Wednesday, you can download the Uber app to request a ride whenever and wherever you are in Evansville. 

Once you download the app you can choose a vehicle option, set your pickup location and destination, then request your pick up.

It allows you to track your Uber driver and counts down the minutes until the driver arrives at your location.

Mayor Winnecke took the first UberX ride around Evansville earlier this morning.

General Manager, Marco McCottry was there to walk him through it. 

"We're thrilled to be here, we have seen thousands of people open their app here to try to look for uber service in Evansville Indiana and we've had hundreds of drivers sign up for the flexible earning opportunity so we are glad that this day is finally here," said Marco.

Uber is celebrating the arrival by offering all riders two free rides using the promo code "Evansville".

The app launch could mean higher business for local Franklin Street bars and restaurants. 

"I think it's going to be great for everyone. All the bars and restaurants.  A lot of things that come into play with that one being taxi cabs and waiting, I think Uber is going to help with that. People planning to go out and having a ride home," said Manager, of Pistons, Joey Tornatore.

