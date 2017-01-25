Bettye Lou Jerrel, first female Vanderburgh Co. GOP chairperson, has died

Local political icon, Bettye Lou Jerrel has died.

Evansville City Council Attorney Josh Claybourn confirms her death to 14 News.

Jerrel graduated from Bosse High School and the University of Evansville. In addition to teaching at Washington School, she became a Republican precinct committeewoman at age 20, when the legal voting age was 21.

Mrs. Jerrel was the first female Republican county chairperson and served as vice chair for five different chairmen. Her work on the Vanderburgh County Commission during her six-year tenure led to a major grant for early studies of Interstate 69.

She was appointed to the Indiana Textbook Adoption Committee and on the Commission on General Education. Her early work produced initiatives such as statewide testing and the A-plus program.

Mrs. Jerrel was also appointed to serve as a lay person on the Indiana Public Defender Commission and was instrumental in encouraging Vanderburgh County to establish a Public Defender program to replace the court-by-court appointment of public defenders.

Mrs. Jerrel was named as one of the YWCA's 100 Years, 100 Women honorees.

Previous Story : EVSC honors its 2012 Hall of Fame members

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.