Popular Henderson restaurant going mobile

A popular restaurant in downtown Henderson is planning to shut its doors, but not for good.

Hong Kong Foodie's owners tell us they plan to go mobile full-time in a food truck.

Their decision to make the move stems from city officials passing a new food truck ordinance. City commissioners voted to allow the trucks in more places around public areas.

Hong Kong Foodie's food truck is in the process of getting custom made.

Owners tell us they'll shut down their 2nd Street location sometime in February and move to Water Street across from the post office.

